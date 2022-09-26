South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven's 'Empower Me Program' one of 70 mental health projects to receive community grant from Australia Post

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated September 26 2022 - 3:02am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ladies enjoying the sun at a recent fundraiser held by Shoalhaven's 'Empower Me Program.' Picture supplied.

The Shoalhaven mental health organisation "Empower Me Program" has received grant funding to improve their mental health services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.