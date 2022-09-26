Over the weekend a marine search and rescue training operation was held in Shellharbour to ensure local emergency services remain 'rescue ready.'
The training exercise saw Marine Rescue NSW volunteers from Shellharbour, Port Kembla and Jervis Bay participate in the important workshop.
Representatives from Surf Lifesaving NSW, Shellharbour Council, NSW Police Marine Area Command and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority also joined the local units in the exercise.
The scenario saw members of the emergency services searching for a missing vessel at sea and along the shoreline, with members in the Shellharbour Marine Rescue radio room participating along with volunteers undertaking a complementary desktop exercise.
Speaking on the weekend exercise, Marine Rescue NSW Zone Commander South Mike Hammond said that the exercise was a great way to get local emergency service together to practice skills they might use in a real emergency.
"This exercise is one of several held along the coastline, and brings together practitioners from a range of emergency services in a testing scenario," he said.
"This scenario enables our Marine Rescue NSW members to build their collaboration skills and to better understand how to work effectively together, ensuring the best possible response in an emergency when every second counts."
