Protest to end native forest logging to be held in Nowra

Updated September 26 2022 - 12:08am, first published September 25 2022 - 11:37pm
Community-based environmental groups Manyana Matters and Brooman State Forest Conservation Group are part of the gathering from 5pm today. Picture supplied

A GATHERING to call for an end to native forest logging will be held today [Monday, September 26] at the Shoalhaven City Council's administrative centre in Nowra.

