Protest to end native forest logging to be held in Nowra

A GATHERING to call for an end to native forest logging will be held today [Monday, September 26] at the Shoalhaven City Council's administrative centre in Nowra.
Community-based environmental groups Manyana Matters and Brooman State Forest Conservation Group are part of the gathering from 5pm today.
Concerned residents are meeting to show their support for the Shoalhaven City Council motion for an end to native forest logging in NSW and to support a call for the creation of the Manyana Special Conservation Reserve.
Both matters will appear before council following the gathering.
Today's call to end native logging follows two recent events - a petition tabled at NSW Parliament and a campout protest against native forest logging near Batemans Bay.
"This petition received over 21,000 signatures from residents across New South Wales. This petition that was initiated in the Shoalhaven shows that many NSW residents want to see a transition out of this unsustainable industry," Takesa said.
The Manyana Matter group has been in a long-term environmental campaign to save a block of land from being developed in the village.
The recommendation, in summary, seeks that council supports the community of Manyana's aspirations to conserve the land known as Manyana Beach Estate, to name the Manyana Special Conservation Reserve, have it included in and managed as part of the Conjola National Park, acknowledges the offer from the NSW State Government in 2021, to help support the purchase of the land and reopen discussions with the NSW Government in this regard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.