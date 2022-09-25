Gowrie NSW Education Hub, a not for profit leader in providing quality, research-informed professional development for early childhood teachers and educators, will be staging two Nowra based workshops.
The group is hosting two professional learning events for Early and Middle Childhood Educators on Friday October 28 at Quest, Nowra.
They are:
Workshop One - 'Space Speaks', 9 am to 12:30 pm and
Workshop Two - Spotlight on Leadership' 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.
These workshops will be delivered by Jessica Horne-Kennedy
Educators and teachers are invited to come for the whole day or part of the day for some exceptional professional learning.
'Space Speaks' - Understanding the Message of the Indoor and Outdoor Learning Environment is an inspiring session where attendees will have the opportunity to:
For teachers working towards accreditation with NESA, this workshop is NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) Accredited PD in the priority area of Delivery and Assessment of NSW Curriculum/EYLF addressing standard descriptors 1.1.2 from the Australian Professional Standards for Teachers towards maintaining Proficient Teacher Accreditation in NSW.
Spotlight on Leadership -Exploring the Role of the Educational Leader.
Educational Leaders who work in early childhood services will find this workshop beneficial to supporting their role as it will focus on:
For more information regarding these events or to discuss further professional development opportunities, please contact the Education Hub on 0427892183 or educationhub@gowriensw.com.au
Both workshop events will be facilitated through hybrid delivery, with the option to attend face-to-face for those in the local area and online for those outside the area.
Gowrie NSW iz also running a special promotion where early and middle childhood teachers and educators can register for any session at the Education Hub throughout September and bring a colleague for free, but conditions apply.
Gowrie NSW is a non-profit organisation founded in 1940, providing diverse education and care, family support and professional development services to the early and middle childhood sector across NSW and ACT.
With a focus on research and contemporary pedagogical methodology, we have demonstrated a strong leadership commitment to working in partnership across generations to provide a range of programs and resources that support children, families, and education professionals.
The Education Hub is the professional learning arm of our organisation, where we provide support to the early and middle childhood sector through online webinars, face-to-face workshops, seminars, conferences, and specialist courses.
