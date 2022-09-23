THE Shoalhaven Homeless Hub's importance is best heard directly from the people who use it.
The likes of Cathy and Mary [not their real names] regularly go to the hub for support.
They watched on today [Friday, September 23] as the hub, in its new Plunkett Street premises, was officially opened.
"We get lots of support here," they both said.
"It's just really good we have a facility here for us."
Homeless people, at the hub, can grab some food, wash and dry their clothes, have a shower, use the computers to access housing information, they can pick up sleeping bags or blankets and get counselling.
Importantly, they can talk to people who care about them and want to help them.
Things were not looking too good for the hub there for a while.
The hub had operated in Nowra for the past 23 years from its Junction Street premises and at one stage its future looked bleak as they had to exit the old building.
The funding will help cover the rental costs of the new premises for two years and assist the service's relocation.
The minister attended today's official opening.
"The hub offers real help to people who desperately need it, making a profound difference in their lives," the minister said.
A Smoking Ceremony, conducted by Joel Deaves, and a Welcome to Country from Sonny Sims were two important parts of the hub's official opening.
Mr Deaves said the smoking ceremony was like a shower to cleanse your spirit, while Mr Sims said given the Shoalhaven's issues with homelessness that it was "a special thing" to have the hub.
The Hub is managed by Supported Accommodation and Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra (SAHSSI) and includes laundry, bathroom and shower facilities.
SAHSSI operations manager Lesley Labka said service users and the community have welcomed the move.
"The new location is very central and easy to get to on foot," Ms Labka said.
Staff from Bomaderry Woolworths did a great job serving people food and drinks.
