Sikorsky Australia in Nowra completes MH-60R Seahawk maintenance cycle

Updated September 23 2022 - 4:41am, first published 4:25am
Sikorsky Australia team members at their Nowra premises where they've been doing maintenance on the Navy's Seahawk fleet. Picture by LSIS Ryan Tascas.

Nowra's Sikorsky Australia team have completed the 40th deeper maintenance interval on the Navy's fleet of MH-60R Seahawk helicopters.

