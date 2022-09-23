Nowra's Sikorsky Australia team have completed the 40th deeper maintenance interval on the Navy's fleet of MH-60R Seahawk helicopters.
The accomplishment was knocked over recently and officials said it was a sign of the team's capability in supporting one of the world's most formidable combat helicopters.
Commodore Darren Rae, Director General Navy Aviation, Aircrew Training and Commons, said that the Foreign Military Sales arrangements with the United States Navy for the Romeo have been instrumental in the development of our sovereign defence industry capability.
"The Romeo program is an exemplar in demonstrating the opportunities that can be available to Australian industry through Foreign Military sales sustainment arrangements," Commodore Rae said.
"This is, in part, credit to our partnership - and strong mateship - with the United States Navy, where we actively and continually seek out opportunities to develop sovereign capability to support this important operational helicopter for Navy,"
Lockheed Martin's company, Sikorsky Australia, is the Royal Australian Navy's industry partner for delivering comprehensive deep maintenance services and intermediate level maintenance support for the MH-60R Seahawk.
"At Sikorsky Australia, we are very proud to work with the Royal Australian and United States Navies to support Australia's MH-60R Seahawk. Over the past 30 years, we have steadily built a sovereign industrial base to support Defence," Lockheed Martin Australia Chief Executive Warren McDonald said.
A periodic maintenance interval is a two-part maintenance program carried out over a seven year cycle, with each part involving intensive and highly skilled activity.
The first part of the cycle occurs at 3.5 years and involves the assessment of condition, identification of wear and tear, corrosion and fatigue, and repair to baseline condition. The second part is completed after a further 3.5 years and involves a complete exterior paint strip and repaint.
"We employ around 175 people at Sikorsky Australia. They carry out deep and intermediate level maintenance on the helicopter in our world-class facility in the Shoalhaven. Our engineers are honoured to work alongside Royal Australian Navy personnel to ensure their helicopter fleet is ready for operations. Completing the 40th PMI with Navy is a remarkable achievement and demonstrates the strength of Australia's sovereign industrial capability, right here in the Shoalhaven," Mr McDonald said.
"Our aim is to provide ongoing opportunities for the local supply chain and assist with upskilling the aerospace workforce, particularly through our apprenticeship and trainee programs."
The Navy said its amphibious and afloat support fleet were increasing and commensurate with that the Navy aircraft fleet would also be expanding with additional aircraft to be delivered starting late in 2025.
