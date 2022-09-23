Yes I totally agree that the Shoalhaven area urgently needs more housing especially affordable housing. But there are many things that require consideration.
Such as, where are the influx of people going to find work when there are not enough employment opportunities within the greater Shoalhaven area now.
Further, the lack of required infrastructure, such as buses and trains makes the task even more difficult.
Sure it is agreed that there are not enough homes available for the homeless and less fortunate people within the Shoalhaven area now. But contingency plans are needed to substatiate as to how these people are going to afford to be able to pay their rent especially if they are unemployed or cannot find work due to the lack of local opportunities.
There has always been a lack of social housing within the Shoalhaven and now what with COVID, fires and floods the task becomes mammoth and will take years to change the present situation.
It cannot be expected that a person who owns a holiday home would gracefully give it up to permanent renting of say $600 per week when they can rent it out for around $1,200 for a weekend and $2,500 during the holiday season, without worrying about incurring property damage that is sometimes caused by permanent tenants.
This whole issue is and should be one for the state government to tackle, not the council, not the ratepayers, nor the owners of holiday or investment properties.
Council needs to release the land pool that it owns for development into affordable housing such as the land around the university.
Zoned, planned but sits there.
There is other public land zoned for purpose that could come on, developed by the council specifically for affordable and mixed use housing.
Rent/buy schemes need to be considered, financed by financial institutions at low interest rates. This has been successful in the past.
The Shoalhaven City Council has 'pinpointed' seven potential development sites in the draft Milton-Ulladulla plan to address the housing crisis.
This is great news, however, I do trust that some thought will be put into the accompanying infrastructure, particularly the roads.
Recent roadworks on Croobyar Rd and Bishop Drive have highlighted the inadequate road network in the area.
Croobyar Road, Gordon Street, Myrtle Street, Matron Porter Drive, Ilett Street and Golf Avenue have all experienced heavy traffic increases in recent years and this will only get much worse as new housing is put in.
The once sleepy Milton-Ulladulla-Mollymook area is now bustling with people and traffic at all times of the year, not just at Easter or over Christmas from when I can remember.
Low cost housing must be a priority for locals to ease the rental crisis. Homes should not be just for the wealthy.
Change is inevitable and I do not begrudge anyone moving to our beautiful area as long as the infrastructure will keep up with the increase in population.
Also, will the already overworked council staff be boosted to accommodate this increase?
From my experience and observation, staff are already struggling to keep up with demand.
Reserves and roads are currently being neglected as it is!
It is often said by Australian Politicians that Australia is a very minor contributor in relation to causing climate change because compared with many other countries our lesser use of fossil fuels, to produce energy, is only adding a very small percentage of greenhouse gases -that are the prime cause of human induced climate change- into the atmosphere.
What is often not mentioned, particularly by politicians, is the fact that Australia is a massive exporter of coal and natural gas, that when used by importers to create energy, adds enormously to the volume of greenhouse gases in the global atmosphere. When our huge exports of coal and gas are taken into consideration it becomes very clear that Australia is, in fact, a major world contributor to causing climate change.
It is surely time for our politicians to face reality and realise that our highly lucrative exports of fossil fuels, coal and natural gas in particular, are inflicting great harm upon ourselves and people across the world.
