Bomaderry reigns supreme.
The Bomo ladies team have taken out the victory in the finals of the 2022 District Senior Triples.
The trio of lead Beverly Miller, third Judy Croft and skipper Wendy Garrett first had to battle against Gerringong in the semi-finals.
The Gong trio of lead Jenny Hefferman, third Attracta McKeveney and skipper Barbara Murphy put up a good fight, but Bomaderry proved to be too strong walking away victorious and advancing to the preliminary final against Sussex Inlet.
Miller, Croft and Garett yet again proved to be too strong of a trio, as they took down the Sussex team made up of lead Janette Hayes, third Barbara McCraken, and skipper Julie Sigsworth.
In the finals, the trio clashed with Culburra in a tight affair.
Bomaderry put their best foot forward to topple the Culburra unit of lead Jenny Anderson, third June Jones, ands skipper Jenny Castellan.
Congratulations to Beverly Miller, Judy Croft and Wendy Garrett on their grand-final win.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
