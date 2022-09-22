Be prepared for adverse weather these school holidays

With severe weather and flooding likely to coincide with the beginning of the school holidays, the NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) is urging holidaymakers to plan their travel and make safe decisions on the roads.
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said flooding is set to continue for many weeks around across Western and Southern NSW.
"It's important that as families hit the road for the holidays, drivers are alert to the dangers of storms and flooding," Ms Cooke said.
"Always remember if you come across a flooded road, don't risk the safety of you and your family. Turn around and find an alternate route. It only takes a small amount of water for a vehicle to become stranded."
NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York said rainfall is also predicted across widespread parts of NSW in the coming days with fears of renewed flooding.
"There are currently 17 Flood Warnings issued for river catchment across parts of NSW, which could lead to towns becoming isolated and cut off due to rising flood waters," Commissioner York said.
"With more rainfall predicted over the beginning of the school holidays, it's timely to remind travellers who are heading to caravan parks and resorts in low lying areas to have a plan and prepare for possible heavy rain leading to flash and riverine flooding."
Be sure to check out the NSW SES and Bureau of Meteorology websites for the latest warnings and regularly check Live Traffic NSW and local council website for road closures.
For NSW SES assistance in floods and storms, call 132 500. For life-threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000).
