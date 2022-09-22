How can we fix our housing crisis?
Shoalhaven City Council is trying to come up with ideas, but councillors are divided on the latest suggestions from Mayor Amanada Findley.
In a Mayoral Minute to council (on September 12), Mayor Findley put forth a motion for council staff to investigate ways of increasing the amount of affordable housing in the city.
Her motion specified three ideas for tackling the problem:
As of the 2021 Census, around 13,000 homes in the Shoalhaven were unoccupied - just over 23 per cent of homes in the city.
However, the reasons for homes being unoccupied was not specified in the data.
Speaking to her motion, Mayor Findley said it was about figuring out what might be feasible for the region, and what council can do on its own.
"We would really like the state government to deal with it, and that would be great; we'd like the federal government to deal with it with an injection of funding into housing in the states," she said.
"But sometimes we have to try our best and consider what other options are in front of us.
"Of these options, they might not be real. But the only way that we can test that is to get that advice returned on whether a special rate variation could be an option..."
While the motion at this stage is to only get a report on developing an affordabe housing fund, some councillors took issue with the notion of a rates increase for specific property owners.
Councillor Gordon Watson raised concerns of potentially inequitable treatment of ratepayers, and suggested it was up to the state government to budget more wisely on affordable housing.
"It's not possible to create a separate residential category and impose a separate rate on those properties," Cr Watson said.
"We've been through that exercise before, but even if it was possible, any tax should be equitable, it should be affordable, and it should meet the test that says it's affordable.
"In this case, we're singling out individuals who have investments...
"If you want to tackle multiple property owners, it's far better done through the state government.
"Ask the state government to set aside any of their land tax they collect off these properties, because they collect huge amounts of land tax.
"Ask them to set that aside to go into an affordable housing fund, which could top up the Albanese government's planned increase in community housing anyway."
Others in the chamber called for more options to be considered when it comes to getting affordale housing built in the Shoalhaven.
Cr John Wells was of the opinion that the Mayor's suggestions did not go far enough to address the issue.
"I think the report that you're calling for should be talking about the scope for collaboration between council, developers, and various housing providers, to act as a catalyst and leader in bringing the players in the business together," he said.
"I think we haven't played enough of a role in strategic land acquisitions for the purpose of affordable and social housing - more Coomea Streets."
"The report needs many, many more heads of consideration than simply focusing on STRA [short term rental accommodation].
"I'd even go so far as to say we should be looking at the acquisition of suitable housing for renovation and release back onto the market."
Ultimately, the motion to get a report on potential actions for increasing affordable housing in the Shoalhaven passed 8-5.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
