A selfie of a dear friend has been transformed into a prize-nominated portrait, painted by the Shoalhaven's own Jill Talbot.
The Callala Beach artist's portrait of fellow artist Darren McDonald is in contention for the Lester Prize.
Known colloquially as the 'Archibald of the West', the Lester Prize is Western Australia's premier portrait prize, open to artists from around Australia.
Ms Talbot has previously entered the competition with other portraits, and said she opted to paint her friend this year as a way of telling their unique story.
The pair had originally connected over art back in 2019, when Mr McDonald wanted to buy one of Ms Talbot's paintings - a portrait of her late mother.
The rest, as they say, is history.
"It kind of blew me away, because he's quite well known and I really love his work," Ms Talbot said.
"We ended up agreeing to an art swap, and I flew down to Melbourne with my mother's portrait in my luggage and met him at his studio - we've remained in contact ever since."
On her visit to Melbourne, Ms Talbot delighted in seeing Mr McDonald's own collection of art, and even drew up some initial sketches.
"I thought, he's a very interesting and unusual person with a great face, and a great presence to draw," she said.
Through pandemic lockdowns which nixed the possibility of in-person portrait sessions, Ms Talbot continued to paint with reference photos - selfies taken by Mr McDonald.
The photos themselves included an accidental quirk, with his hands being captured out of proportion, but it ultimately became the most-loved feature of both the original pictures and the paintings they inspired.
Ms Talbot's portraits of Mr McDonald are, in fact, a series. Though just one is entered in the Lester Prize.
The portrait in question depicts Mr McDonald in his home, accompanied by his dog Ray.
Ms Talbot, who is a printmaker by trade and art educator by vocation, said she takes a less traditional approach to painting portraits.
Her process incorporates some of her printmaking training.
"My practice as a printmaker and an etcher in particular really informs my work, and I approach a painting with the same mindset as I approach printmaking," Ms Talbot said.
"I see it in hard graphic form... I like to have a clear direction and cut paper stencils of the components of the artwork, then I translate those bits into a painting."
The Lester Prize is an open competition, with all entries eligible to win in seven different categories.
There is a prize pool of over $105,000.
Amongst the 2022 Finalists are 13 artists from Victoria, 11 from WA, 10 from NSW, three from QLD, two from Tasmania and one from South Australia; this is the third year Ms Talbot has entered.
Ms Talbot's other portrait of Darren McDonald is a finalist in the Portia Geach Memorial Award, at the S.H. Ervin Gallery.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
