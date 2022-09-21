The film industry is one which has seen monumental transformation, according to one Nowra man who worked for a film studio in the 1960s.
Paul Bushby grew up in the late 1940s, a time where it was traditional to follow in your father's footsteps, according to Mr Bushby.
"My father was a bricklayer, so when he asked me what I wanted to do, I told him I wanted to be a carpenter," he said.
It was when a house began to be built on the block next door to the Bushby's residence where Paul gained a job as a carpenter, however it didn't last long.
"A credit squeeze happened and every single tradie lost their jobs," Mr Bushby said.
"To make matters worse, it was impossible to get a new job."
Lost and with no carpenter job on the horizon, Mr Bushby turned to a milk run before his mother pointed out an unusual job position she found in the local paper.
"My mother saw a job application in the paper for a film studio," he said.
"This was in the late 1950s, so this was quite an unusual ad."
Mr Bushby applied for the job at 'Artransa', being one of hundreds to do so.
Three weeks later, he received a call with some good news - "I had the job."
But it wasn't film editing and working in the studio right away for Mr Bushby, rather the job consisted of completing small odd jobs around the facility.
After a couple years of doing this, he was asked a question from a higher-up at the studio: "We have a spare position in the editing room, would you like it?"
"This was before the time of studying film editing at university," Mr Bushby said.
"You would learn what was essentially a trade on the job."
While Artransa helped produce television programs and some movies, Mr Bushby's specialty was editing television commercials.
The new job consisted of cutting up film that came from a film cannister, or 'Film Can'.
Film cans ranged in size, with some coming in 400 foot loads to 1000 foot loads.
"This was genuinely a very strenuous and tiring job because those film cans are very heavy," he said.
Papercuts were also a guarantee according to Mr Bushby, who said the edge of the film was "extremely sharp."
"You would always leave with papercuts on your fingers and if you didn't, you weren't working hard enough," he said.
Film editors at the time had to wear brass scissors around their necks, as they were the only type of scissors that could be used to cut the physical film, according to Mr Bushby.
"Not only were you cutting pictures on the film, but you were cutting magnetic sound as well," he said.
"Brass scissors would not leave any noises when cutting the film where as steel scissors would leave unpleasant audio spikes."
Mr Bushby continued editing film for around nine years before things in the industry started to change.
The days of physically cutting film and working with film cans were disappearing as digital technology started to take over the industry.
This was a change that Mr Bushby was not a fan of.
"I loved working with the actual film cans and having that physical film in front of me," he said.
With this change came a massive decision for Mr Bushby, it was time to leave editing, however not leave the studio entirely.
Colour grading and archiving film was where Mr Bushby found himself next, which led him to one of his favourite jobs he completed at the studio - archiving Australian War Memorial footage.
"Our studio signed a contract with the Australian War Memorial in Canberra to archive their footage," he said.
"There is a building at the Australian War Memorial which may not look too important, but the entire building is filled with film."
Along with archiving war memorial footage, the studio would also colour grade and archive home movie footage that people would send in to move it onto a VHS tape.
"I loved doing this because I became a part of their lives," Mr Bushby said.
I was immortalising people's fondest memories.- Paul Bushby
Mr Bushby went on to colour grade and archive film for 13 years.
After retiring, Mr Bushby knew it would be a crime to get rid of his equipment so soon, so he reached out to the 'Blacktown City Bicentennial Museum' to set up the 'Movie Making Museum'.
The 'Movie Making Museum' was a room at the facility filled with Mr Busby's film studio equipment he used throughout his career.
"It was a huge success," he said.
"So many people wanted to see the film equipment that was used during that time.
"I wanted to share my knowledge on film with these people and have them see the equipment that was used."
After a few years, Mr Bushby closed the museum, donating his equipment to Macquarie University in Sydney.
"I donated my remaining equipment to the university's film department to archive it in a way, funnily enough," he said.
"This equipment is history, films used to be edited and put together so differently in the past and that is something the world should never forget."
