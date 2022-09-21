South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Bureau of Meteorology predicts up to 48mm of rain could pelt down on Nowra and Ulladulla this week

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated September 21 2022 - 2:06am, first published 1:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Get ready for a wet weekend! Picture file.

Rain is forecast to pelt down this week in Nowra and Ulladulla with more than 48 millimeters possible from Wednesday to Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.