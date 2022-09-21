Rain is forecast to pelt down this week in Nowra and Ulladulla with more than 48 millimeters possible from Wednesday to Saturday.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting between 15 - 25 millimeters of rain from Thursday, a "near 100 per cent chance of rain for Thursday and 95 per cent chance for both Friday (eight - 15 millimeters) and Saturday (three - eight millimeters).
Temperatures will remain in the low 20s or high teens, while at this stage thunderstorms could develop on Saturday.
It comes as other parts of the state have been put on flood watch: the Central West Slopes and Plains, Central Tablelands, South West Slopes, Riverina and Lower Western Forecast Districts.
The Bureau forecast widespread rain to affect western NSW on Tuesday, before extending through central and eastern districts on Wednesday and Thursday.
READ MORE:
"Peak rain totals are likely to be comparable to those experienced during last week's rain, although the precise locations may vary," the BOM stated late Tuesday.
"For the coast, there is a higher degree of uncertainty regarding rain amounts, with Thursday and Friday being the main days of interest and dependent on the movement of the low.
"Currently, the northern half of the coast looks to be the wettest on Thursday."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.