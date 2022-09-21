South Coast Register
Shoalhaven nurse Sarah Collareda joins marathon fundraiser, The Long Run for Prostate Cancer

Updated September 21 2022 - 3:33am, first published 12:00am
Shoalhaven Prostate Cancer Specialist Nurse Sarah Collareda is part of The Long Run, raising awareness and funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia. Picture supplied.

Through her 14 years of nursing, Sarah Collareda knows all too well the impact of prostate cancer on men, their families, and their communities.

