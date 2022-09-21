Through her 14 years of nursing, Sarah Collareda knows all too well the impact of prostate cancer on men, their families, and their communities.
This month she is embarking on a marathon fundraiser to support her patients and raise awareness of prostate cancer.
Ms Collareda is joining The Long Run for Prostate Cancer: running 72km during September, with a goal to raise $500 for the cause.
Though it is about more than money - she hopes her extra efforts will encourage men in the Shoalhaven to get checked.
"As the PCFA Prostate Cancer Specialist Nurse (PCSN) for the Shoalhaven Cancer Care Centre, I cover a vast area, from Kiama to South Durras," Ms Collareda said.
"Prostate cancer can be tough - but I'm honoured to be in this role supporting people in the community impacted by this disease.
"The Long Run is all about engaging the community in prostate cancer awareness and helping men to become more aware of getting checked for prostate cancer.
"Doing The Long Run is something achievable you can do from any age and is about getting out and getting active, which is so important for our health.
"By doing this and raising funds, lives will be saved, and our fathers, brothers and husbands will live their best lives."
Prostate cancer has overtaken breast cancer as the country's leading cause of cancer, with 66 men diagnosed every day.
In the Illawarra region alone (including the Shoalhaven), over 239 men are expected to be diagnosed this year.
Prostate cancer is also now the most diagnosed cancer in Australia, with 1 in 5 men likely to be diagnosed by 85 years of age.
While the survival rate for prostate cancer has increased, Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia CEO Anne Savage said the nation-wide team of supporters is determined to end the disease.
"We've come a long way - increasing survival rates to 95 per cent, but we will not stop until we defeat prostate cancer," Ms Savage said.
"We're asking those who want to join our moon shot in The Long Run to run, walk, wheel or roller skate 72km during September, in solidarity with patients and survivors."
Shoalhaven locals can get behind Ms Collareda's efforts by donating at her fundraising web page.
For information and support for prostate cancer, call PCFA on 1800 22 00 99 or go to www.pcfa.org.au.
