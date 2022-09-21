A Nowra man has been sentenced to 18 months at the South Coast Correctional Centre with a nine month non-parole period, after pleading guilty on one charge of possess prohibited drug and one charge of supply prohibited drug.
According to police documents presented in Nowra Court on September 20, Brendon Purdon, 30, was selling crystal methamphetamine in order to have money to purchase drugs for his own use.
Along with the possess drug and supply drug charges, Purdon was also charged on and pled guilty to one count of escape police custody, one count of resist officer in execution of duty, two counts of assault officer in execution of duty, one count of drive motor vehicle while license suspended and one count of drive motor vehicle with illicit drug present in blood.
Magistrate Lisa Viney was presented police documents in court stating Purdon's car was searched on August 23, 2021 after being pulled over for a random breath test.
Police documents stated officers on scene discovered a sock in Purdon's pants containing two bags of crystal methamphetamine, equalling 44.2 grams in weight, as well as a bag in his car containing $2865.
Magistrate Viney said Purdon had a "rough background", after viewing police documents showing Purdon served time in 2015 due to an armed robbery, as well as being caught driving with a suspended licence after being released on bail from the 2015 robbery charge.
The documents also stated upon being caught driving with a suspended licence, Purdon said his name was "Jack" before attempting to flee the scene. Police soon after caught Purdon, where he then resisted arrest before being detained.
READ MORE:
Purdon appeared in Nowra Court via video link, where his solicitor, Kel Clowry questioned him in front of Magistrate Viney.
Purdon asked to be given another chance, saying "I will prove I can be a law-abiding citizen and attend rehabilitation".
"I ask your honour, to give me this strict supervision so I can take my next step toward sobriety," Purdon said.
Solicitor Clowry said Purdon had grown up in a tough situation, resulting in his drug addiction.
"My client has finally accepted he has a drug problem," Clowry said.
Purdon was sentenced to 18 months in the South Coast Correctional Centre, with a nine month non-parole period.
Purdon was also fined $750 and a six month licence suspension for his driving charges.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.