Put on your thinking caps - an upcoming Shoalhaven road will have its name picked by the community in a naming competition.
The Far North Collector Road Network has reached a new milestone, with the foundations for all four new bridges in place, including the 108-metre-long bridge over Bomaderry Creek and floodplain.
With the project at its current state, Shoalhaven City Council were able to make a special announcement - that the community can have their say on what the new road should be called.
"I'm really excited to see the road network take shape after so much planning. The vision is coming to life and this brings us to the next project phase - what should we name this new road?" Mrs Findley said.
"We want the community's say on the name of Shoalhaven's newest major road, so get your thinking caps on and let us know your great ideas."
Concrete bored piles have now been installed into high strength rock to create the support for the new structures.
The works are part of the $32.8 million Australian Government funded infrastructure project to connect Illaroo Road in North Nowra, with Moss Vale Road in Cambewarra.
Councillor Serena Copley has been a strong advocate to have the road completed and said she is "pleased" to see the project at its current stage.
"This is a project that I have been advocating for and have been very keen to see move forward," Ms Copley said.
"I had been concerned about delays which had been frustrating the community."
Ms Copley said in addition to the road naming, the Nowra Local Aboriginal Land Council (NLALC) will be involved in naming the bridge that crosses Bomaderry Creek.
"There will be an opportunity for the community to be involved in the project and the Nowra Local Aboriginal Land Council will also be making a significant contribution to the project, which is exciting, so watch this space!" she said.
While the community will put on their thinking caps to come up with a name, some in the region do not like the idea.
State member for Kiama, Gareth Ward has come out against the naming competition, saying council should forget the name and "just get on with it."
"I don't care what it's called, but I do care that the project is several years behind schedule with no reasonable explanation from Council," Mr Ward said.
"This project was funded on the basis that it would support traffic congestion associated with the Shoalhaven River Bridge construction. But the bridge is going to be finished before the Far North Collector Road will see a single car.
"Council didn't even need to pay for this road and they still can't manage and deliver it on time. What hope do we have of upgrading local roads if Council can't deliver on new roads that they aren't even paying for."
The Shoalhaven community will have until October 16 to submit their road name suggestions to council.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
