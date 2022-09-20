The IMB South Coast Blaze are looking for the region's brightest netball stars to join the franchise for the 2023 netball season as they make a championship push.
South Coast Blaze Chair, Karina Franke said player applications are now open for next year's teams and encourages all talented netballers aged 16-years-old and over to apply.
"We have established a strong franchise over the last three years and the 2022 season was the best year for our Blaze," Ms Franke said.
"We invite all talented netballers over 16 on the South Coast and surrounding regions to now submit applications to be part of our Opens and U23s teams in 2023."
Ms Franke said character was one of the most important factors the team is looking for in their next crop of new recruits.
"We are looking for players who are competitive, committed to support and grow out strong Blaze culture, focused on team goals, dedicated to conditioning and can be a team player both on and off the court," she said.
The Blaze are coming off a grand finals appearance and their best season so far as a franchise, they hope their next group of players will help to fuel them to the illustrious premiership.
All players wishing to be considered for the IMB South Coast Blaze Opens and U23s teams in the Netball NSW Premier League for 2023 are required to apply online and be available to attend selections.
U23s nominations will close at 5pm on Sunday October 23.
OPENs nominations will close at 5pm on Wednesday November 2.
For more information go to www.southcoastblaze.com.au and for the 2023 player application form: https://bit.ly/3xW4JtB.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
