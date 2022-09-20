It's the story of the ugly duckling, told with a fun and quirky twist: Honk! Jr is coming to Nowra these school holidays.
The show is presented by Junior Albatross Musicals (JAM), featuring some 51 school-aged performers who will sing and dance their way through the heartwarming play.
At the centre of their story is a very important message: it's okay to be different.
The kids have been rehearsing every week since February, and will premiere the show on September 29 at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Honk! Jr director Julia Armstrong said the team of young people are bringing an adorable troupe of characters to life in a tale for kids and kids-at-heart.
"Everyone knows the story of the ugly duckling, but this tale adds many new and unique characters as Ugly sets out on a harrowing yet hilarious journey of self-discovery," she said.
"After being rejected by the others in the nest, Ugly is chased by a hungry cat, befriended by a troupe of kazoo playing geese and gets lost in a blizzard".
There has been a massive behind the scenes effort to bring Honk! Jr to life, from the rehearsals to the enormous farmyard set that has been built by volunteers.
The farmyard includes a nest complete with eggs from which the "ducklings" hatch, a barn, and a giant rotating windmill.
This show is the sixth production by JAM since the group was established in 2017. Over the years, hundreds of children have progressed through the program, with many graduating on to theatre roles with Albatross Musical Theatre Company.
Honk! Jr will play at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre for three shows on September 29-30.
Tickets are on sale now - get them online or at the box office.
