It's 1976 in Montreal, and Merv Bennett is preparing for his Olympic run in the dressage arena.
Just as he's about to begin, two key events unfold.
The first: Queen Elizabeth II arrives in the stands along with 15 bodyguards. She is there to see her daughter, Princess Anne, who is competing right after Mr Bennett.
At the same time a protestor crashes the arena, unsettling Merv's horse Regal Reign. Ultimately he finishes last in the dressage.
Hoping to recover in the following day's cross country events, Mr Bennett and his wife Ann are on their way to the course.
"As I rode into that 10-minute enclosure, I saw a lady with a scarf leaning over the gate," Mr Bennett said.
"I look back and said to my wife, 'darl, that was the Queen - you can't just ride past the Queen and not say g'day'.
"So I jumped off the horse and went back. She said to me 'Merv, I felt so sorry for you yesterday, how do you think you'll go today?'"
READ MORE:
Ultimately, Mr Bennett finished 12th in the individual equestrian and helped Australia to a bronze in the team events.
Though his fleeting first encounter with Her Majesty wouldn't be the last at Montreal.
READ MORE:
His next meeting with the Royals was a cocktail party with Commonwealth athletes, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Phillip, Princess Anne, and Princes Charles, Edward and Andrew.
Mr Bennett didn't know it at the time, but it would be one for the history books.
"In actual fact, it was the last time in the world that every one of the royal family - who was alive at the time - were in the one room at the one time," he said.
"They realised that if somebody did do something, that the whole family would be snuffed out in one fell swoop; after that, the decision was made never to put all the royal family in one room at the one time."
During his time in Montreal, Mr Bennett had a great talk with the Duke of Edinburgh about carriage driving and shared jokes with Prince Andrew.
Every day during the Olympics, he would speak with Princess Anne, and they even kept in touch afterwards.
It was the royal family's great horsewomen - both the Princess and the Queen - who made the biggest impression on him.
"I think [Queen Elizabeth II] was such a lovely person, very easy to talk to and a true horsewoman," Mr Bennett said.
"She understood everything that happened to me in the dressage, because obviously she was there to watch Princess Anne."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.