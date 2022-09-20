Electric vehicles are growing in popularity and as a result, educational services are starting to teach more about how they work, with one Shoalhaven man being one of the first to attend a specialized course.
Teaching the new specialist course is TAFE NSW, with the course aiming to boost the skills of automotive technicians in readiness for the growing EV market.
A group of qualified mechanics recently spent two days working on EVs in the TAFE NSW Mount Druitt campus' state-of-the-art automotive area, learning skills critical to the changing nature of their work and safety.
Shoalhaven mechanic Marvin Nabaunag was among the first to attend an electric vehicle specialist course at TAFE NSW.
Mr Nabaunag who is an automotive technician at South Nowra Auto Group - specifically LDV automotive, said electric vehicles carry very high voltage, "so it's important we know how to make the vehicle safe so it can be worked on."
"This two-day TAFE session was a practical, hands-on and quick way for mechanics to learn how to depower and reinitialise electric and hybrid electric vehicles," he said.
"I want to be able to power-down these vehicles so it's a safe environment for me and others to work around."
Sales of electric cars have tripled from 2021 to more than 20,500 on the nation's roads, according to the Electric Vehicle Council of Australia.
With the growing move toward EVs automotive technicians in are getting ahead of the curve when it comes to unlocking skills for the future.
TAFE NSW automotive teacher Andrew Berta said the course came about through industry connections which revealed a number of key skills required in most workshops working on EVs.
"We're talking about high voltage systems powering these vehicles and it is vital technicians know how to work safely with them and how to disconnect their power supply," Mr Berta said.
Mr Berta said these skills are needed in today's society due to electric vehicles becoming common and less of a luxury item.
"Most manufacturers have an electric or hybrid version of their petrol or diesel cars," he said.
"So, they need at least a few people in a workshop of 10 to 15 mechanics who are qualified to safely disconnect power."
Mr Berta said once the vehicles are depowered, they can be worked on without the risk of someone being electrocuted.
"Those same people will also need to know how to reinitialise the power to that vehicle," he said.
According to Mr Berta, feedback from the industry has been "enthusiastic."
"We have several large companies who are on board with this training including, LDV Motors, Liebherr Earthmoving, and SG Fleet," he said.
