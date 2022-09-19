Lisa Jones has rebuilt her 'empire', as she calls it, and is on a mission to help other women do the same.
From her home in Jervis Bay, the entrepreneur has started a new e-commerce business, and launched another thriving enterprise as a business coach, aptly named Lisa Jones & Co.
Using her e-commerce know-how, Ms Jones is helping other women build their brands and online businesses, with hundreds of clients on the books.
She also has her podcast, and an e-commerce book heading to publication very soon.
Not to mention Ms Jones will run a national e-commerce conference for women in just a few weeks time.
But it wasn't always this way.
Four years ago Ms Jones started over from scratch, after some of the hardest times of her life.
She had escaped a domestic violence relationship, and had to leave an already successful business behind.
From a place of safety, Ms Jones was able to start over with family support and a whole lot of ingenuity.
"I literally left with nothing... I speak to a lot of women who have been through DV and it's a common thread: in order to be able to leave, we leave with nothing," she said.
Fortunately, Ms Jones now lives happily with her daughter and new husband, while running her two businesses.
It was a long and difficult road to start again, but the challenges fuelled her with the determination to rebuild her empire, and the businesses of other women.
All of Ms Jones' journey thus far will culminate in SHE-com Live - a national e-commerce conference for women and by women, happening in October.
Taking a similar approach to her own business coaching, albeit on a far grander scale, SHE-com Live will feature some of Australia's most successful online entrepreneurs sharing their own stories and tips.
Ms Jones said at the heart of it all is the drive to help fellow ladies find their niche, and thrive.
"I think e-commerce offers an enormous opportunity for women to create an empire from home," she said.
'A lot of women that I work with have started out with almost nothing, who fundraise from family to buy some products to sell online - and it steamrolls from there.
"So I think that it gives women an opportunity."
For more on SHE-com Live, visit lisajones.co.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
