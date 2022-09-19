Kangaroo Valley held its 'Beer and BBQ' festival to welcome back visitors into the village which has been through it all.
Crowds of over 4,000 people enjoyed the festivities over the weekend which was hosted by 'The Friendly Inn Kangaroo Valley'.
Packed with beer and BBQ devotees that sampled the very best BBQ and craft beer the region has to offer, 'The Friendly Inn' held the massive event in their beer garden and paddock.
Over 500kg of meat supplied by Claystone Meats was cooked, smoked and devoured by the keen attendees over the weekend.
Andrew Donn-Patterson of Black Iron Smokers brought his 1150 gallon smoker to the festival to feed the crowds.
"This is the best BBQ festival in Australia," he said.
READ MORE:
Meatheads from around the country came to the valley to compete in the 'Steak Cook offs' and the Australian BBQ Alliance competitions, with 45 competitive BBQ teams battling it out for the title of Grand Champion and over $7,000 worth of cash prizes.
A lucky few had the very hard task of being the official BBQ judges, tasting, sampling, and grading each of the competitive categories of:
The undisputed Grand Champion was 'Butterbeard BBQ' and 'BBQ Team Dusty Cue', who travelled from South Australia to compete in the valley.
However, it wasn't just serious BBQ business at the festival, families also enjoyed a great day out with free face painting, pig races, lawn mowing racing, helicopter rides, live music and markets.
Businesses in Kangaroo Valley have faced an extreme couple of years, with recent road closures due to weather making it far harder for travellers to enter the town.
Owner of 'Sweet As' in Kangaroo Valley Mellissa Powley is one of many retailers in the village who were excited to see so many tourists entering the town again.
"We had a huge weekend. So super to see and hear the buzz," she said.
The Kangaroo Valley Craft Beer & BBQ festival marks the beginning of a busy festive season for Kangaroo Valley, with the Visual Arts in the Valley festival taking place over the October long weekend and return of the Kangaroo Valley Folk Festival later in the month.
Natalie Harker from the Kangaroo Valley Chamber of Tourism and Commerce said it is great to see so many upcoming festivals for the town.
"At this rate, Kangaroo Valley might just become the festival capital of the south coast," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.