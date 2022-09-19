A 'zombie' planning proposal at Bangalee has made some progress, more than a decade after it was first submitted.
Shoalhaven City Council has voted unanimously to adopt and finalise a planning proposal for Warrah Rd at Bangalee, which would rezone a 79.7ha parcel of land.
Of that land, part will go towards developing housing, zoned for a mix of Large Lot Residential and Low Density Residential builds.
The rest will be reserved as environmental conservation land, and a 'rural landscape' area earmarked to become part of the future Nowra Bypass.
Speaking to the motion in the chamber last week (September 12), councillor John Wells said there was an immense need for housing in the Shoalhaven and setting up areas for development was the solution.
"Why do we have a housing shortage today? Why do we have a problem with affordable and social housing?" he said.
"The root cause is we don't have supply...
"If you want to keep the housing shortage going, knock back proposals like this.
"Knock them back, and you'll be sending more people to sleep under the front counter of their shops."
It will be a lengthy process to get more housing built in the Shoalhaven; rezoning is only the first step.
But current Bangalee residents have made it clear that council will need to provide more adequate infrastructure before any more progress is made; they also want to see larger lot sizes.
Tim Collins of Bangalee said the proposed density of rezoned sites - and all of the strains which come with more housing - was a major concern.
"Every time it rains there's potholes three feet wide and half a foot deep that open up consistently...: he said.
"There is a total deficit of social infrastructure: in our suburb currently, we don't have a pavement to speak of, let alone green space or somewhere to gather."
Residents of Bangalee put together a petition opposing the planning proposal.
In it, they asked why 500sqm lots were permitted under the new zoning in Bangalee, when when recent developments in Bangalee and Tapitalee have had lot sizes ranging from 2000-4000sqm
As of Monday (September 19) it had collected 274 signatures.
"We all recognise the desire and demand to live in this area... but we see this as an opportunity to do this development exceptionally well," Mr Collins said.
The Warrah Rd planning proposal has been in the works since 2009, and had previously been axed by the state government for making insufficient progress.
Now it has been revived with changes, council outlined that there will be a lengthy process before a single home is built on the rezoned land.
Some aspects of the planning proposal - such as lot size - are beyond council control, and actually fall under the state government's remit.
Development also can't proceed until the Nowra Bridge, Princes Hwy intersection upgrade, and the Northern Collector Road are complete.
Cr Wells said, ultimately, there would also be continued discussion, and the inevitable bureaucratic process, when it comes to any development matters.
"After every planning proposal there comes a subdivision application, a development application, and the development control plan - all of which will involve extensive community consultation," he said.
"And I would expect as much from the community in that area."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
