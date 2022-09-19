South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Bangalee rezoning moves ahead, opening land for future housing development north of Nowra

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated September 19 2022 - 6:59am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The outlined 79.7 hectare site at Bangalee will be rezoned to a mix of housing, environmental conservation area, and space for the future Nowra Bypass. Map supplied.

A 'zombie' planning proposal at Bangalee has made some progress, more than a decade after it was first submitted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.