The Country Women's Association has celebrated 100 years, with the Berry Branch celebrating 71 years.
Celebrations occurred on September 17, where members of the Berry Branch dressed up and recognized the hard work they and the organisation as a whole have completed.
President of the Berry Branch, Marie De La Torre said she was so proud to be the President of the 71 year old branch.
"It's a great achievement getting to 71, because in this day and age it's hard to get volunteers and we are a volunteer organisation," Mrs De La Torre said.
"It's just great."
Mrs De La Torre has been president of the branch for three years and in that time, she has seen the group supporting major community organisations and issues facing the region.
According to Mrs De La Torre, part of the organisation is to lobby local, state and federal Government on issues that are affecting everyday families in NSW.
"Homelessness is a massive issue which we care so much about and we are working toward committing more homes for the homeless in the region," she said.
In order to achieve this goal, the Berry CWA has been working closely and supporting the SAHSSI (Supported Accommodation and Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra).
"We have been supporting them for the past couple of years," Mrs De La Torre said.
The Berry CWA has also supported medical research projects, focusing on Ovarian Cancer in 2022, supported the Berry Primary School, the 'Shoalhaven Can Assist' organisation and sent funds to the Tongan Appeal.
"We've done so much, we also sent blankets up to Lismore during the floods," Mrs De La Torre said.
"The list goes on and on."
READ MORE:
Robyn Abbott, member and Catering Officer of the Berry Branch said it's a wonderful group of people to be around.
"It's such a wonderful group of people," she said.
Mrs Abbott said the group does a lot of arts and crafts and cooking, but stressed if anyone wants to join but is afraid they won't be able to due to a lack of cooking and crafts skills, that won't be an issue.
"You don't need to be good at arts or crafts to join," she said.
"You can just come along, enjoy the friendship and have a laugh."
In 10 years, Mrs De La Torre hopes to see the branch and organisation continue to grow.
"This past year, state-wide, branches grew with a new 100 members," she said.
"It's really becoming a wonderful thing to join."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.