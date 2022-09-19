Some of Australia's hottest country music talents will land in Nowra next month.
South Coast Country, a family-friendly music festival, will take over Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on October 8-9.
The weekend kicks off on Saturday night in the Auditorium Theatre as Gold Coast country stars Hinterland explode on stage with a foot stomping set.
Melbourne based, award winning band Darlinghurst will hit the stage next with glorious harmonies and driving percussion.
Audience favourites Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley will follow and are guaranteed to own the stage with their stunning duets.
Closing the night is James Johnston, the man regarded as one of the hottest country music artists in Australia at the moment. Delivering hit after hit, James will have fans on their feet and dancing through his blistering set.
On Sunday families can head to the Entertainment Centre forecourt for the South Coast Country Family Fun Day.
The event is jam packed with free entertainment including live music, line dancing, food trucks, a petting zoo, face painting and much more starting from.
Holding between them an astonishing 39 Golden Guitar Awards, the main stage will come alive again from Sunday afternoon, as the country storytellers take the stage for an afternoon of acoustic joy.
Kicking things off with his trademark larrikin humour is laureate and musical journeyman Luke O'Shea.
Critically acclaimed and immensely popular singer songwriter Amber Lawrence is set to follow with her uplifting songs, sure to make the audience smile.
Lauded by the music press and his peers alike Shane Nicholson will hit the stage with his songs filled with rich and poetic stories.
To cap off the magical afternoon, the amazing Fanny Lumsden will wow the audience and get them up and dancing with her gorgeous melodies and exceptional lyrics.
Tickets to South Coast Country will be $9 per person, available online and from the box office.
The family fun day will be free for all ages.
