Celebrate Art
Escape Artfest
Celebrate all things creative encompassing art, music, performance, food and wine. Escape Artfest starts today in the Milton-Ulladulla district. Step through the doorway to the local creative community, sampling everything from a creative long lunch at Altar Bar, the ever-popular Milton Gallery Walk, 'Voices at the Altar' with the MUDsingers, the Milton Voice competition, the Art exhibition at the Ulladulla Civic centre, the Artist's talk at Bannisters Pavilion as well as many Creative Workshops and Open Studios. Escape Artfest runs from September 21 to October 6 across the Milton-Ulladulla district. For more, visit escapeartfest.com
The Whitlams
Eternal Nightcap
It's the album which captured the hearts of a generation, and it's turning 25 this year. Now The Whitlams are celebrating the anniversary with a special show in Nowra. Hear the band play Eternal Nightcap in track order, along with plenty of their greatest hits. The Whitlams will take to the stage at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Friday (September 23), 7.30pm. Tickets are available online and at the box office.
Beachside Music
Burradise Festival
Burradise Festival is making a triumphant return to the Shoalhaven. From September 23-26, Culburra Beach Community Hall will be bursting with music, food, and family friendly activities in an extended four-day festival. Headliners include Shoalhaven favourites Horse Drawn Cadillac and Genevieve Chadwick on the 'live and local' stage, while Midnight Tea Party and Garfish are at the helm of the ever-popular 'Burradise Ball' dance party; the Burra Blues event will feature smooth grooves from Frank Sultana and Marvellous Hearts. Free yoga and other family and community events will extend into the first week of school holidays. For more info and tickets, visit the Burradise website.
Markets Galore
Shop Local in your town
Whether you're after farm fresh veg, more plants for the garden, or locally crafted homewares, your nearest market is bound to have it. This week, there's the Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 3-6pm), Milton Farmers Market (Saturday, 8.30-11.30am), Marriott Park Market (8am - 1pm), Kangaroo Valley Markets (Saturday, 9am-1pm), Nowra CWA Market fundraiser (8am - 2pm). On Sunday, the talented artisans of Shoalhaven Potters are putting their works on sale at the monthly market. 9am to 1.30pm at Pyree Hall.
Surf Bash
At Culburra Beach
In another exciting return for Culburra Beach, the annual Surf Bash tournament will hit the waves for an exciting weekend of sport. Surfers from the Shoalhaven and beyond are being welcomed to the competition; there is over $4000 in cash and prizes to be won. To sign up, visit the Culburra Beach Boardriders website. Happening September 24-25 at Culburra Beach - grab a spot on the sand and enjoy the show.
Go Gold
Shoalhaven Gala Dinner
Shoalhaven is going for gold in their fundraising efforts for local cancer care. This weekend, the glittering golden gala returns to Nowra Golf Club, complete with three courses, entertainment, raffles and a silent auction. All of the revelry is raising funds for the Shoalhaven and Milton Cancer Care Centres. Saturday, September 24, from 6pm. Tickets available online.
Coming up
Honk! Jr
It's the heart warming tale that celebrates being a little bit different: Honk! Jr is coming to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre this September. Young local performers of Junior Albatross Musicals will take to the stage these school holidays, for three exciting shows on September 29 and 30. Get your tickets online or at the box office.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
