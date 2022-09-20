Burradise Festival is making a triumphant return to the Shoalhaven. From September 23-26, Culburra Beach Community Hall will be bursting with music, food, and family friendly activities in an extended four-day festival. Headliners include Shoalhaven favourites Horse Drawn Cadillac and Genevieve Chadwick on the 'live and local' stage, while Midnight Tea Party and Garfish are at the helm of the ever-popular 'Burradise Ball' dance party; the Burra Blues event will feature smooth grooves from Frank Sultana and Marvellous Hearts. Free yoga and other family and community events will extend into the first week of school holidays. For more info and tickets, visit the Burradise website.