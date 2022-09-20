Waterfront home must sell

3 BED | 1 BATH | 2 CAR
Life is easy on Currambene Creek and it's here you find this gem of a property on close to half an acre.
It really is a rare gem of a property and one that offers a lifetime of special memories to be made and a lifestyle you could only dream about.
Located in the Woollamia Village on Jervis Bay, the home is set on a 1992sqm block and is adjacent to a council reserve allowing easy access to the rear of the property.
The home is in its original condition and offers the new owners potential to knock down, rebuild, renovate or develop (STCA).
With the creek literally on your back door step, you can grab your fishing gear and walk over to cast for a flathead or bream for dinner.
Paddle, sail, float or boat down to Huskisson Spit and out to Jervis Bay. Or just relax and take a swim or have a fish just out from your back door.
This is not just a place to live this is an absolute waterside living lifestyle.
This great opportunity will not come around again. The property will be sold at auction if not sold prior so don't delay.
If you love the water and want to live the coastal lifestyle then make sure you have a look at this one.
