Nick Owens and Gabi Wallace are two young community members making strides in their careers by already becoming helicopter engineers - but how did they do it?
For Mr Owens, it was a passion for engineering and data which led him to where he is today.
According to Mr Owens, his father was always busy and working with his hands, something he said was "passed onto me."
It was through this passion that Mr Owens studied engineering at the University of Wollongong, however despite this passion, he never realised it would lead him to working on helicopters at HMAS Albatross in Nowra.
"Every morning, I walk into work and see 15 training helicopters lined up on the tarmac and I have to pinch myself that this is my job. It's very cool," he said.
"I work 15 minutes from the beach but I'm doing exciting, highly specialized engineering for the world's largest aerospace company. It's a phenomenal mix of work and home that you don't get in most places."
After studying at university, Mr Owens knew he wanted to do something big with his degree, what he did not know at the time was that he would be working on helicopters so close to home.
"I didn't even know this facility existed to be honest," he said.
"For a lot of my university career, I knew there was some military stuff down here but I didn't really know to what extent."
Having now worked at HMAS Albatross for two years, Mr Owen's is part of one of the two engineering teams on the base.
Mr Owens is a part of the 'Tech Services' team, which receives instructions from the manufacturers of the aircrafts to tell the team what they can and cannot do.
"Sometimes things happen to the aircraft which we don't anticipate," Mr Owens said.
"It's our job as engineers to find our way through that."
Gabi Wallace is an apprentice engineer at HMAS Albatross and says her experience has been great.
"It's probably one of the harder trades to get into, there's a lot more hoops and stuff that you need to jump through," Miss Wallace said.
"It's such a different experience actually getting to be a part of the crew and keeping people safe."
When first starting on the base, it wasn't lost on Gabi that the industry she was entering as a young woman has a history of being primarily male dominated.
Despite this, Miss Wallace said she has felt welcomed from day one.
"It can be really intimidating because it is a male dominated industry and it is a lot harder than most regular trades," she said.
"A lot of the men that I work with have been the best mentors that I could have asked for and people don't treat me like I'm just a woman - they let me get into it and do the same things that they do."
For anyone in the Shoalhaven area who is interested in engineering, Mr Owens said they are fortunate to have this facility at their doorstep.
"Don't draw a line in the sand that you think you can't cross, a lot of people think this is an unachievable goal," he said.
"It (aerospace) is expanding massively in Australia at the moment, there are just more jobs than they can fill."
