Milton Public School's (MPS) Australian Football side continues to push well above its weight.
The team is getting ready to battle for top NSW bragging rights next week in the finals rounds of the Tony Lockett NSW Knockout.
The MPS side, earlier this week battled it out at GIANTS Stadium (home of the Greater Western Sydney Giants) at the Paul Kelly cup. The cup saw 780 schools from across NSW and the ACT travel to the arena in hopes of bringing home glory.
MPS went on an absolute tear, losing only one out of the 14 games they played, securing a fifth place final position.
It was a monumental effort going up against some of the biggest schools in the region and showcasing yet again the supreme sporting talent the South Coast has to offer.
MPS Deputy Principal and team coach, Jason Barby said that's it's "been a pleasure" to teach and coach such "a good bunch of kids and talented young sportsman."
Mr Barby said it was a "remarkable" response when the kids were told the school was forming an Australian Football side, with more than 40 students trying out for the team.
That number was whittled down to 25 who went away to the recent cup, while 23 will go away next Monday to the Central Coast for the final rounds of the state knockout.
"It's a great athletic group of boys who love Australian Football and love playing with one another," Mr Barby said.
"Probably 12 or 14 of them have played the sport before, or play locally and the rest are just a great group of young athletes who have picked up the game quickly."
The kids were in awe playing at the Giants Stadium, with the top tier facilities and grounds being a luxury many of the kids sporting wise hadn't experienced before.
In their most recent game to qualify for the top four, the MPS team battled it out against Forbes Public School, who had won seven straight heading into the match.
However, that streak would be swiftly ended by Milton who walked off with a commanding 110-6 victory, booking their ticket to the top four rumble.
First up in the semi finals is Lake Albert Public School from Wagga Wagga, who are most recently coming off a win against Griffith East Public School, 29-16.
The biggest strength of the team Mr Barby noted was their depth, which has given the boys confidence in every match they've played.
"Our depth is really strong and there's another four or five boys who could come in and not let us down at all," he said.
The support from the community and parents have been created for a fantastic environment according to the teacher.
"All the parents are highly supportive and have been the whole way through with travel and accommodation and everything," Mr Barby said.
He has been telling the kids heading into the critical matches to remember the main thing is "just to have fun out there."
"I said if they got out there and play like they have in the past five or six games, they'll be competitive with anyone."
"Either way the worst we can do is be fourth in the state, which is already a fantastic achievement."
"It would be amazing to win our first game and make the finals of the state championship, but I'm proud of the boys no matter what happens on the day, what we have done as a South Coast school is pretty amazing."
The MPS Australian Football side side will kick off their semi final against Wagga Wagga on Monday September 19 at Adelaide Street Oval in Tumi Umbi on the Central Coast.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
