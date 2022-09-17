Berry Riding Club has started spring on the right note with the unveiling of a brand new facility.
On Saturday September 10 the Berry Club members came together, taking time out of their Working Equitation Competition Day to officially open their new round yard.
This steel round yard was brought about thanks to a generous contribution from the Veolia Mulwaree Trust, being built locally by Independent Steel from South Nowra.
"The best evidence of a project's success in the community is that it is used," Veolia Mulwaree Trust representative, Vanessa Seaton said.
Ms Seaton attended and declared the round yard open, speaking of Veolia's continued commitment to supporting community projects such as this one.
The loyal Riding Club members have said they are very "excited" to use the new facilities, with local riders Jess Heinrich and Lauren Knowles saying "they can't wait" to come along to the grounds more often to ride and train using the round yard.
Summer and Daisy Craig brought their pony 'Dollar' along for a ride in the new yard and reported nothing but positive feedback.
"Vanessa (Ms Seaton) was left in no doubt that this community grant was in good hands and much appreciated," member Susan Litster said.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
