Southern Branch U14 side will face off against Blacktown Districts in the Association Youth League grand final

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
September 16 2022 - 1:20am
Southern Branch U14s will battle in the grand final this weekend. Supplied picture

The Southern Branch U14s will be looking to bring some hardware back to the South Coast when they battle Blacktown Districts for the Association Youth League trophy this weekend.

