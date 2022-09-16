The Southern Branch U14s will be looking to bring some hardware back to the South Coast when they battle Blacktown Districts for the Association Youth League trophy this weekend.
It has been a strong season for the young football stars, rebounding from an early shaky start to finish the season as one of the most in form teams in the competition.
To end the regular season they finished in third place with a record of 14 wins, 3 draws and 6 losses, trailing just behind North West Sydney (NWS) for second and slightly back of Blacktown for first.
Recently in the semi-finals Southern Branch dispatched of NWS 2-1 in what was one of their most composed outings of the season, showing no signs of being rattled even on a finals stage.
Beau Lynch and Jackson Hill were able to get Branch up in the first half, before a determined second half defence was able to hold of NWS's comeback push, with Branch goalkeeper Lachlan Saba credited as doing a fantastic job.
Branch U14s head coach Aaron Fuz, said he's beyond impressed with how the team has come together throughout the season and is very "excited" for tomorrow's pivotal clash.
"My main goal at the start of the season was to get the boys into the grand final," Fuz said.
"I pushed myself and them to change their behaviour in the game and at around round five and six is when it all really started to come together and we started to play some good football."
Branch are one of only two teams to have taken down Blacktown this season which puts them in pretty good stead heading into the finals clash.
They lost the other two meetings, but were close in both, so they definitely have more than a good shot to take down the league giant.
"It's gone them, us, them...you see where I'm going with this," Fuz joked.
"They play a possession based game and have a very strong striker that we'll need to limit the ball to."
"I'm changing a few roles this weekend, we aren't going to play a back four, I'm going to implement a sweeper/stopper style of play."
The group of Branch boys are supremely talented, with three of them recently being selected into the NSW U14 Country boys side who will compete against the other states in Coffs Harbour later this month.
Those three players will all play key roles for the side this weekend, with skipper Hunter Fuz, striker Beau Lynch and central attacking midfielder Aiden Dhu being the three selected.
But as Fuz said it's the make up of the team as a whole that's the key to their success.
"I don't single anyone out, I have expectations for every player and they collectively as a unit is what has brought us success, opposed to any single player," he said.
In regards to what the team needs to do from the start against Blacktown, Fuz said it's all about playing "simple football."
"We can make the game difficult for ourselves by not doing that," he said.
He further elaborated that it all comes down to playing as a nucleus like they have all year, that means, consistent ball movement, not holding it for long periods and taking as much advantage of the width and space of the pitch as possible.
"If we can consistently pressure and deny the other team in the midfield, we'll open up many more opportunities for ourselves," Fuz said.
"As a coach I'm pumped for the finals but I'm also a bit nervous, it's a different feeling as the coach, the players will be nervous too but I'm hoping i can use these nerves to do the best job possible on the sidelines."
The U14 Southern Branch will kick off against Blacktown Districts at 4:15 on Saturday September 17 at Valentine Sports Park in Glenwood.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
