Exclusive look inside HMAS Albatross' aircrew training school

HMAS Albatross in Nowra is a military base with a "state of the art" aircrew training facility, but what technology does the school use?
The school known as '723 SQN Joint Helicopter School' has been running in collaboration with the army and Navy since 2018 in a specially built facility on the military base.
According to Deputy Commander of Fleet Air Arm, Matt Royals, the joint school is working to train service men and women for the future.
"This is defence and industry working together to produce what we need for the army and navy," Mr Royals said.
The school's main course runs for nine months, where students from both the army and navy will learn all parts of being an aircrew member.
Housing state of the art technology, the facility uses modern tech to teach students how to control a helicopter before putting them in a real life situation.
Three helicopter simulations are housed on the lower floor of the facility, with the simulations having hydraulics, screens and actual aircraft controls to realistically simulate how it works to fly a helicopter.
Karinne Cilento from Boeing Australia said it's great to see these types of simulations.
"This means students can learn the basics of flying an aircraft like this before getting into a real one," she said.
"It's so great to see this and it feels so realistic."
The school has seen 251 students graduate since first starting, with a combined 25,000 hours of flying.
Commanding Officer for SQN 723 Sam Dale said the point of this school is to train aircrew members to "defend Australia and its national interests in order to advance Australia's security and prosperity."
"We're developing character, competence and commitment," Mr Dale said.
"Our purpose is to develop helicopter aircrew for combat."
Along with the major helicopter simulation systems, the school also houses various other training equipment and VR systems.
Students can use 15 real helicopters (EC-135 T2+ Helicopters), one aircraft replica trainer, two virtual reality trainers, one marshalling virtual reality trainer, two tactical part task trainers and 10 desktop trainers.
Boeing Project Manager Ian Gibney said Nowra is fortunate to be home to a world class training facility.
"We have one of the most sophisticated training facilities worldwide," he said.
"This really is cutting edge technology," Mr Gibney said.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
