Vaping and E-cigarettes are battery operated devices that hold heat and e-liquids that emit vapours that users inhale. Using an e-cigarette is called vaping.
E-cigarettes can look like traditional cigarettes, cigars or everyday items such as USBs or pens.
E-liquid can contain nicotine which is the same drug present in regular cigarettes and other tobacco products, this means that vaping can also become addictive.
E-cigarette products bought in Australia are not legally allowed to contain nicotine.
If purchased somewhere else [online/overseas] they may contain nicotine as labelling may not be regulated as it is Australia, even when labelled as 'flavoured', e-liquids can still contain nicotine.
E-cigarettes often contain chemicals like propylene glycol, glycerol and ethylene glycol, some of which are known to cause cancer.
Although it is illegal in Australia, E-cigarettes are sometimes used to vape/inhale cannabis and other illicit drugs.
Cannabis E-liquids can contain ingredients which are not listed on the label including nicotine and/or other drugs.
This can increase the risk of addiction to vaping.
Sale, purchase and possession on E-cigarettes and accessories Under the Public Health (Tobacco) Act 2000
As always, in case of emergency, call (000)
Non Emergencies contact Police Link on 131 444 or your local Police.
To provide anonymous information call crime stoppers on 1800 333 000
Don't forget. Cops are tops.
