South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Vaping and E-cigarettes what we all need to know

By Angus McMillan
Updated September 15 2022 - 10:32pm, first published 10:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Police Shoalhaven crime prevention officer Senior Constable Angus McMillan.

Vaping and E-cigarettes are battery operated devices that hold heat and e-liquids that emit vapours that users inhale. Using an e-cigarette is called vaping.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.