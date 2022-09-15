It is illegal to sell e-cigarettes and accessories to or buy these products of behalf of someone who is under 18 years of age.

A police officer may seize a tobacco product, non-tobacco smoking product or e-cigarette in possession of a person in a public place if the officer suspects on reasonable grounds that the person is under the age of 18 years.

E-cigarettes and accessories cannot be seen by the public, displayed or advertised anywhere inside or outside a retail shop.

E-cigarettes and accessories cannot be sold from temporary and mobile premises such as a market stall or stand, a tent or a car, and cannot be given out as a free sample.