South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Huskisson and Basin ready for premiership deciding clash

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 15 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Huskisson and Basin in an earlier season draw. Picture by Tamara Lee

This is what it all comes down to.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.