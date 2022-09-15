This is what it all comes down to.
Seven teams have been eliminated and only two remain in the quest to secure the 2022 Blackmore-Bolden Shield premiership.
The Huskisson Seagulls and the St Georges Basin Dragons will battle it out this weekend at Ison Park.
Basin is riding a hot streak taking down their old foe Bomaderry in the first round of finals, before dispatching of the minor-premier Heads Sharks in a strong display.
Meanwhile Huskisson got the job done early in the first round, also narrowly defeating Heads in a 1-0 victory thanks to some heroics by Craig Boyce and will be well rested after having a week off.
The two clubs have been very even when they have faced off this year, with a draw in both matches, 1-1 at Basin, 2-2 at Huskisson.
In finals there are no draws though, so which side is going to go the extra mile to break that tie.
While both teams have played in finals fixtures many a time, they have not met in recent years.
Looking back on the teams finals runs since 2016, Huskisson has played seven finals matches, with one grand-final win when they took down the Bomo Tigers 2-1. For Basin, they have also played in seven finals fixtures, with only one finals appearance which they lost 0-3 against the Tigers.
Of the Huskisson premiership winning squad only five players remain, two of which play on the Basin side. For the Dragons nine currently still play, one of which dons the green and white for the Seagulls.
Both side will be near full strength, a luxury neither have had for much of the year.
Basin has the chance to make history, with the Dragons reportedly having never won a first grade grand final. If they are able to pull of the win, they could go down as the best Basin squad to date.
Huski have been running and gunning all year, thanks in large part of their duo of Gary's, skipper Gary Niemeier and Gary Masterson, whom collectively have 20 goals on the season.
However Basin almost matches them in their scoring prowess with Jake Moffat and Dane McGinn who have 19 goals on the season as a duo.
Huskisson have the experience on their backs, having been in similar finals positions many a time.
Basin have started both of their finals games well and will need to continue this focus and intensity this weekend to avoid going down early to a Seagulls side that can put points on the board quickly.
The Dragons have had a propensity to concede first, having done so in 10 of the 18 games played this season, and in those 10 they managed to not lose seven times with four wins, three draws and three losses showing that not all hope is lost if they are to go down early.
The leadership of Brenden Hobbs and McGinn will be critical, along with the energy of Blake McGinn, Jacob Carney, Rory Meyer and Moffat.
For Huskisson look for Niemeier, Masterson to lead the way, while being strongly backed up by Craig Boyce, Tim White, Jack Ray and goalkeeper Chris Tweed.
It is looking like the close type of nail-biting affair you hope for in a finals match and only time will tell who gets the fairy tale ending.
That match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday September 17 at 3pm.
In second grade, the second place Manyana Wanderers (11 wins, 4 losses, 3 draws) will look to take down the minor-premier Wreck Bay Sharks (12 wins, 3 losses, 3 draws).
In the regular season Wreck Bay took home the win in their first clash 3-1, followed by a draw in their second match 2-2. Most recently in the first round of finals the Sharks took home the win in penalty shootouts 5-4, with revenge surely on the minds of the Wanderers.
Look for Manyana's Matthew Pepper (11 goals) and Wreck Bay's Brenden Hiriart (15 goals) to have big games for their side.
That match will kick off at 1pm at Ison Park
In third grade, undefeated Sussex Inlet (17-0-1) will battle the Cinderella Callala Brumbies (10-4-4) who will be looking to secure the upset as well as the premiership.
This season Sussex won the first clash 2-0 while the second was a close 2-2 draw. When it comes down to finals time, anything can happen.
The Brumbies escaped Basin the preliminary finals, coming out on top 5-3 in penalties, while Sussex also dispatched Basin in the opening semi-finals 2-0.
That match will kick off at 11am at Ison Park.
Good luck to all the competing sides.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
