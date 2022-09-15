Changed traffic conditions on highway at South Nowra

Motorists are advised of night work from next week on the Princes Highway between McKay Street and Ballina Street in South Nowra.
Workers will be in the area repairing segments of the Princes Highway to improve the safety and resilience of the network as part of routine maintenance.
Work will be carried out at night from 8pm to 5am, Sunday to Thursday, to reduce the impact to motorists. Work will be carried out from September 19-29, weather permitting.
A reduced speed limit of 40 km/h and single lane closures will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists.
When work is taking place on the Hillcrest Avenue / Princes Highway roundabout, access to John Purcell Way will be closed. Traffic will be detoured via Old Southern Road and Kalandar Street.
When work is taking place between Browns Road and Central Avenue, all southbound lanes of the Princes Highway will be closed, and traffic will be detoured via Flinders Road, Bellevue Street and Central Avenue.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow extra travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
