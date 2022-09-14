South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Kiama man charged with indecent act in Werri Beach carpark

Updated September 14 2022 - 4:11am, first published 4:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged over alleged sexual act in a beach carpark

A man has been charged following an alleged indecent act in a south coast carpark.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.