Man charged over alleged sexual act in a beach carpark

A man has been charged following an alleged indecent act in a south coast carpark.
Police were told about 3pm on August 30 a 48-year-old woman was in a carpark at Werri Beach, north of Gerringong, when she was allegedly approached by a male not known to her, who began talking to her.
It is alleged that shortly after the man performed an indecent act towards the woman.
Officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District were notified and commenced an investigation.
Following inquiries, police arrested a 23-year-old man at Lake Illawarra Police Station on September 13.
He was charged with carry out sexual act with another without consent.
The Kiama man was granted conditional bail to appear at Port Kembla Local Court on Wednesday October 5.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to come forward.
