Shoalhaven City Council has voted on actions they will take in mourning the death of the Queen.
After a recent extra ordinary council meeting, the council voted on writing to the Royal Family expressing their condolences, that condolence books be placed in Nowra and Ulladulla Administration centres, that council promote the books on social media and flags around the city be flown at half mast.
The books which can be signed by the community will be sent to Buckingham Palace, where they will be archived by the Commonwealth.
Council are also showing respect in other ways, with a black ribbon placed on the corner of the portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth in the council chambers.
An amendment was proposed by Councillor Wells to postpone the extra ordinary council meeting on September 19 out of respect, due to it falling on the same day as the Queen's funeral.
However, the amendment was initially denied by Mayor Amanda Findley.
"The news of the Queen's passing was a shock to many, but also at the same time, many were expecting that the age of our monarch was something that one day in our not so distant future that we would experience the loss of a monarch," Mrs Findley said.
Despite this, council unanimously voted on the amendment, with all councillors taking time to show the respect to the monarch.
The meeting will now take place on September 20, the day after the Queen's funeral.
State and Federal Government are also showing their respect in mourning the death of the Queen, with Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips and State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward housing condolence books in their electoral offices for the community to come in and sign.
"A condolence book is now available at my Nowra office so that local people can share their heartfelt messages with the Royal Family," Mrs Phillips said.
" A second book will also be available at my Batemans Bay office."
Gareth Ward has taken the condolence book from his office and travelled to nursing homes, to allow residents of the homes to have a chance to sign the book.
"Thank you to everyone who has come to share their heartfelt reflections on a most remarkable life," Mr Ward said.
Like the new council condolence books, Mr Ward's and Mrs Phillips' books will be sent to Buckingham Palace.
