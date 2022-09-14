South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Court

Callala Bay man Wayne Peck sentenced in Nowra Court for 'significant cannabis operation'

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated September 14 2022 - 4:27am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'A significant cannabis operation': Man sentenced for growing illicit drug in home

A Callala Bay man has been sentenced to a 12-month community correction order after pleading guilty on one charge of cultivate a prohibited plant, one charge of supply prohibited drug and one charge of possess prohibited drug.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.