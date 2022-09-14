'A significant cannabis operation': Man sentenced for growing illicit drug in home

A Callala Bay man has been sentenced to a 12-month community correction order after pleading guilty on one charge of cultivate a prohibited plant, one charge of supply prohibited drug and one charge of possess prohibited drug.
According to police documents presented in Nowra Court on September 12, Wayne Peck, 54, had his home raided by the South Coast Police District Criminal Investigations on June 23 on account of a suspected Hydroponic Cannabis Operation.
Magistrate Chris McRobert said in court, "This was quite a significant cannabis operation", after viewing the police documents.
According to the police documents presented to Magistrate McRobert, police discovered two rooms in the home lined with white plastic, windows covered and an irrigation system, with each room having eight pots growing the cannabis plants, ranging from 1.5 metres high to 80 centimetres high.
Solicitor Ford, who represented the defendant, said the cannabis was used to create cannabis oil which was then used by Peck for pain relief.
Magistrate McRobert questioned why Peck did not get a prescription for medical cannabis, to which solicitor Ford stated it was too expensive.
Police documents presented to Magistrate McRobert stated there was no commercial sale of the products created, however Peck was giving the cannabis oil to friends who had MS and cancer as a form of pain relief.
Magistrate McRobert said "There is no evidence that would indicate there was any commercial sale."
Peck was sentenced to a 12-month community correction order.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
