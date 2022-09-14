A section of Cammaray Drive St Georges Basin has residents "fed up" and fearing a "disaster".
According to residents, the section of road was initially damaged in January when the first major rain event of the year occurred.
Since then, council has patched the potholes multiple times according to one resident Glennes Goode.
However as more rain events hit, the road condition continued to worsen, with residents saying the only way to remedy the situation now is by ripping up the entire section and completely redoing it.
Mrs Goode, who lives near the most damaged section, said the road is now the worst is has been.
"They have patched that road up about six to eight times and every time they've patched it up, about one month later, it's back to the way it was," she said.
"This is the worst we've seen it."
Mrs Goode said the road is a disaster waiting to happen.
"I can't understand why it hasn't been fixed yet, I mean - look at it!"
Barriers have been put in place by council to stop small vehicles from attempting to cross the area.
However Mrs Goode said that many drivers ignored the signs and would travel through regardless.
Larger vehicles can still drive through the area, albeit slowly, with a sign in place stating: 'Damaged Pavement Drive With Caution'.
Cammaray Drive resident Eric Kwiatkowski said he recently saw a small car get bogged in the holes.
"People try to drive through it despite barriers in small cars, it was only the other day someone got stuck," he said.
"The holes are very deep and if you don't have a large four wheel drive car, you're not going to make it through, or you risk damaging your car."
For residents with small cars, trips into the shops or to Nowra are now longer, as they must go the opposite direction, taking them through more streets than they would usually need to use.
Shoalhaven City Council said it planned to re-advertise a revised tender package before the end of September.
"This breaks the works into smaller components allowing for a broader range of contractors to provide bids," a council spokesperson said.
"Works will begin after a bid is accepted and contractors engaged, subject to market forces and weather conditions."
Council also said residents would be informed when works to fix the road would commence.
"Council will let the community know when works are scheduled to begin. Council thanks residents for their patience while every effort is made to get this road fixed."
However the condition of the road is not just affecting residents who live along the strip, with a childcare centre situated directly opposite the damaged road.
Jessica van der Hilst is the mother of a young child who attends the preschool.
She said picking up her young boy had become far more difficult than it needed to be as a result of the road.
"You either have to circumnavigate the whole block to get around it, or attempt to drive through it just so you can pick up your children," she said.
Mrs Hilst had to attempt to drive through the road once due to her not having a GPS on to work her way around the nearby streets.
"It was not good," she said.
"I will never do that again."
While residents continue to wait for the road to be fixed, some are asking at least for a timeline.
"We don't even know when it's going to be fixed," Mrs Goode said.
"A timeline would be nice."
