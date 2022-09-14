South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Jaymi Morris sets new world records to top gold performance

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 15 2022 - 4:18am, first published September 14 2022 - 1:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaymi Morris mid deadlift at the WRPF Breakthrough Battlegrounds competition. Supplied picture

Nowra's Jaymi Morris has continued her meteoric 2022 campaign with several Australian and international records.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.