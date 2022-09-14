Nowra's Jaymi Morris has continued her meteoric 2022 campaign with several Australian and international records.
Morris, who competes in the 82kg class, competed at the World Raw Powerlifting Federation (WRPF) Breakthrough Battlegrounds competition last weekend.
The prolific powerlifter secured personal bests across all of her lifts including several new records, both Australian and international.
The squat was the opening event and Morris made it look easy, hoisting 230kg on her first attempt, before following it up with 237.5kg and finally 245kg.
Each of her three lifts broke both the Australian and World records for her weight class.
However, moments later Morris' mate and fellow competitor Lily Riley stole the record out from under her by squatting 255kg.
"It was karma for me taking it (the record) off her. Now it's a race to 300kg," Morris said with a laugh.
It would be the only upset Morris would face at the competition as she went on to dominate the other formats.
In bench press, Morris secured a new Australian and world record. She opened with a clean 130kg lift, before successfully benching 142.5kg - a new world record.
She tried to extend to a bigger lift, but couldn't quite stick it.
"Unfortunately I missed my 150kg bench but I'm not mad, it's only a matter of time," she said.
In the deadlift it was more of the same, securing 230kg, 245kg and 252.5kg. Again smashing the existing Australian and world records in the class.
Morris ended up coming first in the competition for her weight class, and now has the open record for her weight class and record for her age group.
She finished the day with a total lift weight of 640kg, a mark that Morris can't even believe she's hitting.
"It's something that I could only ever dream of years ago, I still remember chasing 400kg [total]," she said.
"I was very pleased with my overall performance as leading into the comp I had a lot going on and didn't think too much into it."
Morris runs her own hair salon locally called "Off with their hair", and between that and consistently training she rarely has a lot of down time.
"I've been so busy with work so I've just been chipping away at the gym each afternoon, so it was hard to really plan, but on the day things felt good so I just went for it," she said.
Morris said moving forward she intends to build on her squat and bench ability.
"I definitely want to try aim for a 250kg squat and a 150kg bench as I feel they're only around the corner," she said.
"But I've shaken hands with one of the other lifters to race to a 300kg squat so that should be interesting."
Morris remains firm in her dream of one day being Australia's strongest woman.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
