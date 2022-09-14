More car parking is on the way for Berry's Boongaree Nature Play Park.
Shoalhaven City Council has opted to fast-track the construction of 48 parking spaces at the popular playground, to get them complete by October this year.
The council will also draw up designs for an extra 80 parking spaces along North St, west of Alexandra St, where cars are already parking on the roadside.
It comes after residents and park users repeatedly voiced their concerns.
At the Shoalhaven City Council meeting on Monday (September 12), Berry resident and Shoalhaven Traffic Committee member Stuart Coughlan appeared in a deputation.
He said the council had left locals in the dark about this issue, and many felt ignored during the years-long development process for Boongaree.
"The last time council collaborated with the community on the project was a presentation four years ago, when it was stated that adequate parking had been provided..." he said.
"The staging plan, which deferred most of the parking to late in the project was never shown or explained to the community."
While a total of 230 car spaces are planned for Boongaree, 190 of those won't be delivered until later stages of the projects.
Designs for these stages are set to be finished in November 2022; there is no estimate available for construction and completion of the 190-space carpark.
Parking has been an issue at Boongaree from day one, according to frustrated residents.
On busy days, more than one hundred cars will line the surrounding streets as families flock to the playground.
Residents' frustrations were evident in feedback given to council in a public survey during June and July.
The survey itself was to gauge support for extra parking spaces west of Alexandra St.
"This cannot be classified in any way as 'additional parking', as cars already park regularly in this location," one respondent wrote.
"The total site needs parking which is ADDUTIONAL [sic] to that which is already treated and used as parking.
"It has clearly been shown that the identified 200 bay parking can be constructed now and does not need to wait for further development stages."
While councillors voted unanimously to progress with the extra carparks, Cr John Wells shared the respondent's sentiment.
Speaking to the motion at Monday's meeting, Cr Wells said, in hindsight, more parking spaces at Boongaree were needed from the get-go.
"Mr Coughlan's deputation raises two issues, the most important of which is the need to get on and develop additional car spaces at Boongaree that were needed yesterday," he said.
"In fact, they were needed back in February and March when we opened the facility.
"I think we just get on with the job... and make strategic decisions as we go forward to roll it out."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.