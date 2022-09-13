Terry and Ginette Snow have been recognised for their generosity being named the inaugural winners of the Chuck Feeney Award for Philanthropy.
This prestigious award recognises the Snow family's dedication to providing support for innovative medical research in Australia.
The award, presented by the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute, is named after the famous American philanthropist Chuck Feeney who gave away his entire $11 billion fortunate to Atlantic Philanthropies.
Responding to the award, Mr Feeney said, "I have spent my life investing in projects, causes and people that give back to the wider community."
"It's vital that we support leaders who have the vision and ambition to tackle the world's biggest problems and I am delighted that Ginette and Terry Snow share my philosophy."
Terry Snow is the executive chairman of Canberra Airport and the owner of Willinga Park. The AM recipient has received numerous accolades and recognition for his commitment to philanthropy and the development of Canberra and the capital region.
Ginette Snow, a former pharmacist, worked at Canberra Hospital for 11 years prior to spearheading the couple's medical research endeavours.
The Snows have been involved in philanthropy for more than 20 years, starting the community-based 'Snow Foundation' at the turn of the century.
In 2019 the couple founded their second venture, the Snow Medical Research Foundation (Snow Medical).
Through this work the couple has helped to fund and further the bold ideas and research of emerging scientists and their contemporaries, with Snow Medical committing more than$90 million.
A lot of their backing is done through the Snow Fellowship program with a focus on COVID and cardiovascular research and commercialisation.
Terry and Ginette said they were honoured to be the inaugural recipients of the Chuck Feeney Award which recognises those who have made significant philanthropic contributions to cardiovascular health and research.
"Our vision has always been to invest in excellence," Mr Snow said.
"We want to support and encourage emerging leaders who have big and ambitious goals."
"Our brightest young minds need the resources and independence to focus on building multidisciplinary research programs and teams capable of changing the face of healthcare in Australia and globally."
"Chuck Feenery's incredible generosity and foresight has enabled Australian institutes and universities to conduct world-changing research. Through Snow Medical we also intend to create a legacy that delivers real and lasting impact."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
