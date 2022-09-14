Raising a teenager comes with its own unique set of challenges, as any parent or carer will attest.
For foster carers Cathy and Rod Chittenden, it also brings plenty of joy.
The Nowra couple are part of a small network of foster carers in the Shoalhaven - one which desperately needs more families to look after young people.
Currently there are 54 foster carers with Care South in the Shoalhaven.
And in the past week alone, 20 more kids have needed a foster parent - including two groups of siblings.
State-wide at least 350 more foster families are needed every year.
The Shoalhaven is most in need of foster carers for older children and teenagers, like the Chittendens, who care for a 16-year-old.
Mrs Chittenden said being a foster parent to an older child has been largely a positive experience.
Like any family raising teenagers, there have been obstacles to overcome. Now, the quiet kid who arrived home 18 months ago has flourished into a confident young person, with a wicked sense of humour to boot.
"You get a lot out of it. It's really rewarding knowing that you're helping to develop a young person into becoming an adult," she said.
"I've seen our foster child really grow and develop in the year and a half they have been with us."
The Chittendens began their journey to becoming foster parents after a conversation among a group of friends.
One of those friends, a high school teacher, simply asked: 'does anyone want to foster a child?'
Knowing they had the time and the room - their own children had grown up and moved out - Mrs Chittenden said it made sense.
"When my children were young adults, I really enjoyed that company," she said
"I loved having them at home, so I was really keen to have another young adult in the house."
This week is Foster Care Week across Australia, and Care South has put out the call to the Shoalhaven community: could you be our next foster carer?
The message is being shared far and wide; coffee lovers in the Nowra may have even noticed it on their morning cup, complete with QR code to scan for more information.
Care South provides comprehensive training and support to foster carers, and of course, there are necessary processes like background checks and interviews to find the right match for carers and children.
While starting the journey to foster caring can be an intensive process, Care South Shoalhaven Regional Manager, Denise Hanley, said people from all walks of life are welcome and encouraged to find out more.
They are also much-needed, not only as full time foster parents, but as emergency carers and respite carers.
"[Our foster carers] are young couples, same sex couples, single people, families who have children of their own or are retired," she said.
"Foster carers don't need experience being parents, they just need to be patient, caring and willing to continue learning and growing alongside the children and young people in their care.
"There is a huge need in the Shoalhaven for carers for children and young people aged 8-18 years.
"Caring for a teenager or tween is often more of a mentoring role where carers can engage in shared interests and activities that provide a positive experience and learning opportunities."
For more information on becoming a foster carer, call 1300 554 260 or visit Care South.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
