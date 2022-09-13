South Coast Register

Mailbox - September 19: Letters to the editors

Updated September 19 2022 - 4:32am, first published September 13 2022 - 12:11am
Disabled toilet concern

Now that the Shoalhaven Greens Mayor has failed to get the preselection to run for a position in State Parliament (MLC) it is hoped that the mayor will get some action in getting the disabled toilet restored at the amenities block attached to Francis Ryan Sports Ground, Sanctuary Point.

