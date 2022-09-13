A new NSW TAFE program is giving youth the chance to explore future career pathways in Indigenous art creation.
Through the program known as 'Youth Engagement Program Plus' or, 'YES+', students spend one day per week for eight weeks at the Nowra campus, where they learn skills in drawing, printmaking and cultural art practices.
Students then finish the course by building a portfolio of their creative work.
Bomaderry High School student Victoria Bruce is one of the many students taking part in the YES program and while she hasn't decided on a career yet, she is enjoying furthering her artistic talent.
"I like to sketch and paint whenever I can. I enjoy taking my time and focusing on it," she said.
"I've had family tell me they would buy my artwork. I know art is a career option, and maybe I will put my work out there at some point."
Miss Bruce said she is enjoying learning about cultural art and getting to know more about her own culture.
"This program is great, it's good seeing everyone here and I like how we're treated as adults at TAFE," she said.
"In my first lesson, I learned about using reflections on water in my painting of a sunset. It was a new technique for me on day one - something I'd never done."
There are many career options in the arts sector and demand is growing for people with Aboriginal cultural art skills, with the industry is experiencing growing popularity and value with the Australian Bureau of Statistics estimating indigenous art sales were valued at about $35 million back in 2001.
Students wanting to get involved and learn about cultural art, are taught under the tuition of local Aboriginal artist and TAFE NSW teacher Glenn Duffield.
Mr Duffield said the taster was a fantastic opportunity for the next generation to start exploring a career in cultural arts.
"This taster course is also a chance for these young people to build on their understanding about their own cultural identity," Mr Duffield said.
"The program will highlight to some students that cultural art is something they'd like to explore as a career. For others, it will show them that this isn't the career for them.
"Being in the TAFE environment also opens their eyes to a host of career and post-school training options."
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
