South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

NSW TAFE teaching Nowra youth career pathways in cultural art

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated September 13 2022 - 2:53am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Bruce enjoying learning new art skills and a little more about her culture. Picture supplied.

A new NSW TAFE program is giving youth the chance to explore future career pathways in Indigenous art creation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.