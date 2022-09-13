New project shows grit Advertising Feature

The GRIT workers and emerging leaders at the GRIT project launch. The GRIT project will gather and share hundreds of stories from within the bushfire affected Shoalhaven region. Picture supplied

Through the process of creating and sharing art, Beyond Empathy aims to unravel the effects of social disadvantage.

Since 2005, the community arts cultural development company has been working to cultivate mutual trust and a shared willingness to build close-knit and trusting neighbourhoods.



Now the company has begun their first Shoalhaven region leadership project called GRIT.

Sam Kettlewell, creative director of GRIT said, "We work with disadvantaged communities to produce art as a vehicle to implement change.

"Through the process of creating and sharing art, we support these neighbourhoods to unravel the effects of social disadvantage by building new pathways into improved health and wellbeing, learning, employment, and social inclusion."



GRIT is a wholistic approach to the art of storytelling. It is a responsive action project that aims to build capacity, relationships and resilience within the bushfire affected Shoalhaven.

"The project is to be led by local young people, followed by local businesses and the spanning community. GRIT will gather and share hundreds of stories in podcasts and forums, resulting in equipping and future preparing our community," Sam said.

The GRIT project is being lead by creative director Sam Kettlewell and community worker Archie Scanlon. It is a collaborative between Beyond Empathy and Change the Cycle, one of the many community contributors to the project that are passionate about their communities, capacity building and wellbeing.

Funded by Resilience NSW Bushfire recovery fund, The Australian Council for the Arts and Create NSW, the focus with GRIT is to assure the voices of the Shoalhaven people are heard and that despite the tragedy of the 2019 and 2020 national bushfire disasters they still stand strong.

"Grit is a form of resilience; it's the ability to cope, adapt and thrive in the face of adversity," Sam said.



"When faced with an experience they are nervous about and have not tried before, the young people involved in this project are able to express the notions of grit and further use those learnings to create stories within the project."

Beyond Empathy is a team of artists, mentors, community workers, local practitioners and leaders who encourage genuine artistic autonomy, allowing creative expression to truly flourish, resulting in works that are bold, fearless and unique.



Podcast GRIT 'One Road In, One Road Out' will be released this week. To listen go to gritoneroadinoneroadout.buzzsprout.com