Theft and brawling has become a common occurrence at one NSW building site.
But the culprits are far from your average wayward characters.
Tradies and their morning 'smoko' have become the target of larceny and aggression at the building site in the Southern Highlands.
By mid-morning on September 12 one tradie had noticed a favourite snack was missing from his lunch box - Wagon Wheels.
A short time later the chocolate coated 'smoko' was found nearby. It was suspected the tasty items were too heavy for the hapless thieves to carry.
You see those alleged thieves are some Magpies - and possibly a crow - who like to hang around for morning tea.
They also like to steal snacks from lunch boxes when no-one is looking.
However, it is suspected that the failure of this birdbrained crime took flight to a higher level with feathers flying later in the day.
By mid-afternoon two warbling Magpies were filmed rumbling on the building site, while a third - suitably decked out in black and white referee uniform - supervised the brawl.
One of the long-suffering tradies managed to swoop in and capture the display of aggression on camera - just in case it was needed for evidence.
Or maybe just to revel in the entertainment - and beautiful warbling - that is typical of this cheeky, yet loveable Aussie icon.
