South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Stolen Wagon Wheels could be connected to brawling Magpies in Southern Highlands

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
Updated September 13 2022 - 6:58am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two brawling magpies in Bowral.

Theft and brawling has become a common occurrence at one NSW building site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Meyers

Jackie Meyers

Editor

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.