Some parents might baulk at the idea of letting their kids freedive into the ocean's depths.
But at Huskisson's unique Ocean School, it is proving to be an exceptional learning opportunity.
Lara and Dylan Hindmarsh have been taking local kids out on the water for the past three years, teaching their unique outdoor education program in Jervis Bay.
At Ocean School, kids aged 5-14 have been taught much more than how to practice freediving safely.
They have learned vital ocean awareness and safety skills - everything from buddy swimming to the habits of marine animals - and useful ways to help manage stress and anxieties, like breathing exercises and meditation.
As Mr Hindmarsh explained, a key part of freediving is managing the mind, and the body simply follows.
"In freediving you need to learn breathing and visualisation techniques... a lot of people don't realise that the way you breathe is what will allow you to dive really deep, it's like a superpower," he said
"Freediving training is actually mental training - we say it's 95 per cent mental and five per cent physical; it's all about working with fears and anxieties, that kind of thing.
"Even if it never actually goes away, you learn how to be in control and deal with it, and that translates well to life in general."
By far the biggest transformation among the Ocean School pupils has been their growing confidence.
Mrs Hindmarsh said the kids have learned to trust their abilities, and know how to stay safe when swimming; they have been on a journey to discover just how much they are capable of.
"We had a few kids that wouldn't swim into deep water [at the beginning] and only wanted to stay in the shallows," she said.
"Within a few weeks they weren't even thinking about it, and were swimming out around the headlands.
"I think the biggest thing from parents' feedback has been that overall confidence too.
"When the families go out on the weekend, they're super confident in the ocean, and the parents are feeling like they don't need to be standing on top of the kids and observing so much."
Ocean School runs during term one and term four during the school year.
Classes are offered after school hours, or during the day for families who home school.
Term four Ocean School starts on Monday, October 10. Enrolments are open now.
For more information, visit Woebegone Freedive.
