Community members in the Shoalhaven have shared their thoughts on the question: Should Australia become a republic or remain in the commonwealth?
The recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II has reignited this debate in Australia, which last had a referendum in 1999, ultimately failing.
While politicians have already taken the limelight giving their opinions on the matter, the Shoalhaven community have their own thoughts on the topic.
The general consensus from the community seems to be it will eventually happen in the future, but now is not the time to have the debate.
"I can see it happening in the next 10 years," Murray Smith from Bomaderry said.
"Honestly, when you think about it, Australia is more allied with the United States than England anyway, so if we became a Republic, not much would change in that regard."
However, Mr Smith also discussed the amount of work which would need to be done to change things around, such as currency and leadership positions would be immense.
"There's a lot of work involved in it."
Angelia Soeters from Bomaderry agreed with Mr Smith's sentiment, stating she too thinks the change will happen in the future.
"It's really only a matter of time and I think the Queen passing is the first step to the change happening," she said.
While a commonwealth nation is one which is an independent state created for the common good and includes various forms of government such as republics, constitutional monarchies, federations and confederations, a republic is a particular form of government - one that runs itself by its people.
To put it simply, a republic is run by itself with no overarching 'monarch'.
Some community members said having no overarching leaders is why they want Australia to become a republic, with Anna Karwaska from Milton stating it's about time this happened.
"I really want it to become a republic so we are by ourselves, running ourselves," she said.
"I think now is the time to really think about doing it too."
Lloyd Binks from Ulladulla was also thinking this way, stating now is the time for the change to start.
"I'd prefer to be a republic because I'd like our head of state to be an Australian," he said.
Meanwhile, the younger generation aren't entirely sure what the change would actually mean.
Bronson Wolf, a young Shoalhaven community member said he has not put any thought into it.
"I have honestly never really thought about it," he said.
"There's pros and cons to both, but I haven't put much thought into it."
The older generation have put much thought into it, with many stating now is not the time for discussions and we must let the Queen rest.
Michael Tims from Nowra said the Queen was beloved and her son, our new King, will be just as loved and do just as good a job.
"We shouldn't even be having this conversation because the Queen was so loved and we need to give her son a chance," he said.
"I know many of my friends who think the same, we need to stay in the Commonwealth and honestly, I think we will."
These calls to remain in the Commonwealth were echoed by the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese who in his first international interview since the Queen's death, said that now is not the time to have this debate.
"It (the constitution) has evolved and it will continue to evolve. It will need to continue to move with the times," the Prime Minister said.
"But the bigger questions about our constitution are not ones for this current period."
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
