Back for its seventh year, the Kangaroo Valley Beer and Barbecue Festival will feature craft beer brewers from around the region, top of the line barbecue caterers, live music, and plenty of all-ages activities from piglet racing to helicopter rides. The ever-popular piglet races will take place on both days of the festival, so everyone can pick their favourite cute critter. KVBBQ is bound to be a great day out - stop in the Valley on Saturday or Sunday for all the festival fun. September 17-18 at The Friendly Inn.