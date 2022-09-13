Book Launch
Irene Wilkie's poetry
Nowra poet Irene Wilkie is set to launch her third book of poetry, in an 'adventurous' launch with local group Kitchen Table Poets. The Eye Beholding is a collection of her poignant and observational works, and represents a shifting outlook on life - a major change for Mrs Wilkie since taking up poetry two decades ago, at age 70. Join the poets on Wednesday, September 14 at Nowra Library; the launch begins at 11am.
Movie Night
Berry Public School
Enjoy a family-friendly film under the stars at the Berry Public School P&C's movie night, screening SING 2. This FUN-draising event is set to be a great afternoon for the entire community, complete with pre-movie entertainment in a dedicated kids' zone; music; food trucks; cake stall and sausage sizzle. Catch up with friends, enjoy a picnic dinner, grab your popcorn and then settle in for the movie. Happening this Saturday (September 17). Gates open 3pm, movie starts 6pm. All funds raised support Berry Public School.
Beer & BBQ
At Kangaroo Valley
Back for its seventh year, the Kangaroo Valley Beer and Barbecue Festival will feature craft beer brewers from around the region, top of the line barbecue caterers, live music, and plenty of all-ages activities from piglet racing to helicopter rides. The ever-popular piglet races will take place on both days of the festival, so everyone can pick their favourite cute critter. KVBBQ is bound to be a great day out - stop in the Valley on Saturday or Sunday for all the festival fun. September 17-18 at The Friendly Inn.
Get Ready
With the RFS
Are you prepared for bushfire season? The Rural Fire Service is here to help on this Get Ready Weekend. Shoalhaven Heads Rural Fire Brigade is throwing open its doors to the community; chat with local firefighters about the risk in your area, the newly updated fire danger ratings and how to make a bush fire survival plan. There will also be a cake stall full of yummy treats, a sizzling BBQ, family-friendly activities, and tours of the firetrucks and newly renovated station. Swing by on Saturday (September 16), 10am to 1pm.
Coming up
Burradise Festival
Burradise Festival is making a triumphant return to the Shoalhaven. From September 23-26, Culburra Beach Community Hall will be bursting with music, food, and family friendly activities in an extended four-day festival. Headliners include Shoalhaven favourites Horse Drawn Cadillac and Genevieve Chadwick on the 'live and local' stage, while Midnight Tea Party and Garfish are at the helm of the ever-popular 'Burradise Ball' dance party; the Burra Blues event will feature smooth grooves from Frank Sultana and Marvellous Hearts. Free yoga and other family and community events will extend into the first week of school holidays. For more info and tickets, visit the Burradise website.
Coming up
Honk! Jr
It's the heart warming tale that celebrates being a little bit different: Honk! Jr is coming to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre this September. Young local performers of Junior Albatross Musicals will take to the stage these school holidays, for three exciting shows on September 29 and 30. Get your tickets online or at the box office.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
